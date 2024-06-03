June 3: World Bicycle Day, insect repellent day

Today, on the third of June, in many countries of the world, fans of two-wheeled eco-friendly transport can join various events on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, writes UNN.

The event was launched by the United Nations in 2018 to support the culture of cycling, because it is the most eco-friendly and cheap way to get around.

For many years, the bicycle has been the traditional and hardly the only affordable means of transportation for low-income countries.

At the same time, every year more and more people prefer bicycles in developed countries.

In particular, according to statistics, the first place in terms of the frequency of cycling is occupied by the Netherlands, where more than 90% of the population are cyclists.

Also, on the third of June, the day of insect protection is celebrated.

The purpose of the event is to remind people that many insects, especially mosquitoes and ticks, can carry diseases such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease and Zika virus. Using repellents can reduce the risk of contracting these diseases and protect against the discomfort caused by insect bites.

Even today, on one of the first days of summer, you can join the World Cider Day.

Cider is a fermented drink made from apples or other fruits.

It is believed that this one was invented by Celtic tribes, the first mention of cider dates back to the century BC.

On the third of June, many countries host various events on the occasion of World Day of people with foot deformity or clubfoot day.

The event was founded in honor of the birthday of Spanish orthopedic surgeon Ignacio Ponseti, who invented a method for correcting foot deformity using plaster casting.

Clubfoot interferes not only with the normal functioning of the foot. With the disease, the entire torso gradually begins to suffer, when the body weight becomes uneven and shifts anteriorly. Therefore, it is important to start treatment as soon as possible.

Foot deformity is a congenital condition that affects about 0.3% of newborns. It is most often diagnosed in male children.

It is also possible to develop clubfoot due to injuries, joint inflammation, paralysis of the leg muscles.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Lukilian, who lived in the III century.

The man already in adulthood believed in the Lord, became a preacher, and converted many people to Christianity.

For this, Lukilian was hated by the pagans, who seized him, tortured him for a long time, and then crucified him on the cross.

Together with Lukilian, his students were also executed.

Name days on the third of June are celebrated by Lukyan, Denis, Dmitry, Klavdia.