JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is "optimistic"

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
07:16 AM • 1260 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 21805 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 56570 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 37514 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 36810 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 66319 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111368 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62092 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86611 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197206 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 17258 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 27233 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 28649 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 25126 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 35177 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 7292 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111368 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197206 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 253483 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 283887 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Turkey
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 153692 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 273963 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 359915 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 365799 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 355665 views
Actual
Shahed-136
IRIS-T
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is "optimistic"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

JPMorgan Chase & Co. considers the forecast of the stablecoin market growing to $2 trillion "somewhat optimistic" because the infrastructure is not yet developed. The bank predicts a doubling or tripling of the market, which is significantly lower than other estimates.

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is "optimistic"

The impressive forecast of a potential $2 trillion stablecoin market growth, often mentioned during recent attempts to approve crypto market regulation in the US, is for the first time "a bit optimistic," according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated during a Senate hearing that the sector could even exceed this estimate by 2028 with legislative support. This would be almost eight times the current market value of all stablecoins at $260 billion.

"We find it hard to believe that the market can grow significantly over the next few years, as the infrastructure/ecosystem that supports stablecoins is still far from developed and will take time to form," JPMorgan strategists wrote, indicating that growth "may occur at a slower pace than some might expect."

Stablecoins are touted as disruptive to traditional financial systems due to their potential use for virtually instant cross-border payments and remittances. Unlike more volatile cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are typically pegged to fiat currencies, potentially simplifying instant and 24/7 payment settlements. But despite the recent surge in interest in these assets, they still account for less than 1% of global money flows, suggesting that the digital asset's role in changing financial rails still requires significant advancement, strategists write.

JPMorgan noted that given the current growth trajectory, it is more likely that the market will double or triple, which is much lower compared to other estimates. The stablecoin market has grown significantly in recent years, with USDT Tether Holdings SA and USDC Circle Internet Group Inc. accounting for over 60% of the market.

"We suspect that liquidity investors, both retail and institutional, are not going to immediately switch to payment stablecoins as a cash alternative," the bank said.

USA solidifies dominance in crypto technologies: Trump signs GENIUS Act18.07.25, 22:45 • 5493 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesFinance
JPMorgan Chase
United States Senate
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9