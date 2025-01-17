ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Journalists found out that the NABU detective who had access to classified information and fled to Romania was connected to Russia

Journalists found out that the NABU detective who had access to classified information and fled to Romania was connected to Russia

NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who had access to state secrets and Russian connections, illegally crossed the border into Romania. Before his escape, he had credit problems, but suddenly received millions in his accounts.

NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who illegally crossed the border into Romania and escaped, had direct ties to Russia and major credit problems. Despite this, he was appointed to a position in the Bureau and gained access to state secrets. This is stated in the investigation by Informator.ua, reports UNN.

“A person with direct ties to the aggressor country, who has big problems with creditors, not only got a position at the NABU, but also access to state secrets. At some point, all the detective's debts are closed, millions appear on his accounts, and he flees the country by illegally crossing the border. No NABU official has been held accountable for this. NABU pretends that everything is fine. The question is: how many more moles are there in NABU and why is Kryvonos doing nothing about it?” Informator.ua wrote.

After analyzing data from open sources and registries, the journalists found that Arshavin's parents and wife have valid Russian citizenship.

“Arshavina Anastasia Beligteevna (wife - ed.), and in reality - Dagbayeva Oyuna Beligteevna, a Russian citizen from the Republic of Sakha, Neryungri, was not only a partner in the personal life of the NABU detective. Arshavin and his wife ran a joint business: they were co-founders of the Public Association “Comprehensive Solutions,” the authors of the investigation noted.

According to them, Arshavin suddenly had money before he fled. But before that, he had been taking out microloans at exorbitant interest rates throughout his entire tenure at NABU.

“According to official information, he took out 50 (!) microloans in just two years. The smallest loan was 500 hryvnias, the maximum was 30 thousand hryvnias. That is, the NABU detective was so dependent on something that he borrowed even UAH 500,” the journalists said.

According to them, it was this detective-debtor who represented the interests of the state in court in the case against Kolomoisky.

“Not in the case in which the oligarch is now behind bars, but in another case, which, apparently, was leaked by NABU. Because, despite all the promises, no suspicions were ever served. The case files are classified, but not for the detective - the husband of the Russian citizen had all the access, as well as to other cases,” Informator.ua emphasizes.

The NABU stated that Arshavin was fired at the time of his participation in Kolomoisky's court case, but this is not true, the investigation says.

“The registers say otherwise: The “dismissed detective” was actually representing the NABU in court against Kolomoisky at the time. Why did the Bureau provide false information? Otherwise, they would have to admit that they had a spy working for them. And this would have been a scandal and a possible resignation of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos,” the journalists emphasized.

As previously reported, National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Timur Arshavin fled Ukraine for Romania. In October 2024, he crossed the border outside official checkpoints and has not returned since. The NABU statedthat he resigned from the Bureau in July 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

