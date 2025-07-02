Journalist detained in Kyiv due to passerby's complaint: law enforcement explained the situation

Law enforcement officers of the Shevchenkivskyi police department detained hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi. The police explained that a passerby approached law enforcement officers and reported that a man was photographing a building and cars parked nearby, so, given the martial law and individuals who may transmit any data about objects to the enemy, he asked to check the stranger. The police took the journalist to the police department, where they clarified all the circumstances, and released him. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, according to UNN.

We inform about the incident involving a journalist in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A passerby approached us and reported that a man was photographing a building and cars parked nearby, so, given the martial law and individuals who may transmit any data about objects to the enemy, he asked to check the stranger. We asked the man to provide documents for verification, but he refused to present them. So he was taken to the district police department, where he later reported that he was an employee of one of the media outlets and was filming for a news story. The journalist also called a lawyer to the scene. We were nearby and waited for the human rights defender to arrive. - the message says.

The police noted that subsequently, employees of the district police department clarified all circumstances, interviewed the media employee, after which he left the territorial unit.

Today, July 2, hromadske reported that on July 1, law enforcement officers detained hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi, who recorded that Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna uses an apartment that is not in her declaration; he was taken to the police station.

Maksym Kotsiubynskyi spent several hours at the station, after which he was released without a detention report. According to Kotsiubynskyi, at first, one police officer approached him and asked to show documents, explaining his request as a "citizen survey." Later, another police officer joined him, stating that he needed to conduct a "superficial search." After the "superficial search," several more police officers approached the journalist. - the publication writes.

He said that he showed the police officers his ID and explained that earlier that day he had been recording the movement of a public official. But he was offered to go to the police station at Prorizna 12-B, where he gave his explanations again.

At the station, I was asked to provide written permission for a phone inspection. I refused and waited for a lawyer. In the absence of the operative, the police officers said that the phone could be taken away for a long time. I asked if this was a threat, to which they replied that it was an information reference. - the journalist said.

Upon the arrival of the lawyer, Maksym Kotsiubynskyi repeatedly gave his explanations, after which he was finally released.

