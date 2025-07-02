Journalist detained in Kyiv due to passerby's complaint: law enforcement explained the situation

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 6141 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74820 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 64173 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 58146 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 58584 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 49006 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54235 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 123463 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42410 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46687 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.4m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37304 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90634 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73569 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27534 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16768 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74820 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73777 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90835 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 128307 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 112538 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16896 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27666 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37432 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 95759 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 53381 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Journalist detained in Kyiv due to passerby's complaint: law enforcement explained the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi was detained in Kyiv after a passerby reported him to the police for photographing a building and parked cars. He was taken to the police station, where he was released after the circumstances were clarified and a lawyer arrived.

Journalist detained in Kyiv due to passerby's complaint: law enforcement explained the situation

Law enforcement officers of the Shevchenkivskyi police department detained hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi. The police explained that a passerby approached law enforcement officers and reported that a man was photographing a building and cars parked nearby, so, given the martial law and individuals who may transmit any data about objects to the enemy, he asked to check the stranger. The police took the journalist to the police department, where they clarified all the circumstances, and released him. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, according to UNN.

We inform about the incident involving a journalist in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A passerby approached us and reported that a man was photographing a building and cars parked nearby, so, given the martial law and individuals who may transmit any data about objects to the enemy, he asked to check the stranger. We asked the man to provide documents for verification, but he refused to present them. So he was taken to the district police department, where he later reported that he was an employee of one of the media outlets and was filming for a news story. The journalist also called a lawyer to the scene. We were nearby and waited for the human rights defender to arrive.

- the message says.

The police noted that subsequently, employees of the district police department clarified all circumstances, interviewed the media employee, after which he left the territorial unit.

Addition

Today, July 2, hromadske reported that on July 1, law enforcement officers detained hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi, who recorded that Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna uses an apartment that is not in her declaration; he was taken to the police station.

Maksym Kotsiubynskyi spent several hours at the station, after which he was released without a detention report. According to Kotsiubynskyi, at first, one police officer approached him and asked to show documents, explaining his request as a "citizen survey." Later, another police officer joined him, stating that he needed to conduct a "superficial search." After the "superficial search," several more police officers approached the journalist.

- the publication writes.

He said that he showed the police officers his ID and explained that earlier that day he had been recording the movement of a public official. But he was offered to go to the police station at Prorizna 12-B, where he gave his explanations again.

At the station, I was asked to provide written permission for a phone inspection. I refused and waited for a lawyer. In the absence of the operative, the police officers said that the phone could be taken away for a long time. I asked if this was a threat, to which they replied that it was an information reference.

- the journalist said.

Upon the arrival of the lawyer, Maksym Kotsiubynskyi repeatedly gave his explanations, after which he was finally released.

Recall

In Kyiv, a 63-year-old taxi driver who on June 30 hit the Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matvienko was detained. The incident occurred around 3:00 PM in Pechersk, the offender faces responsibility for assault.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Olha Stefanishyna
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9