Actress Angelina Jolie is confident that actor Brad Pitt will now refrain from "attacking" her after their grueling eight-year divorce proceedings are over, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

According to a source in an interview with People, Angelina Jolie hopes that the finalization of their divorce will force Pitt to stop attacking her and instead help heal their family.

"Brad has successfully used his power and privilege to hide his behavior at the expense of his family, punish Angelina for leaving, and even try to paint her as the reason his relationship with his children is so difficult," the source said.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, have six children: three biological children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, and three adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.

Another source close to Jolie described their divorce as a nightmare for her and her family.

"The last eight years have been such a terrible time for her and her family," another source told the publication.

However, a source close to Pitt denied Jolie's claims, telling People: "For the past eight years, Jolie has engaged in one-sided attacks, including endlessly twisting facts and projecting her own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around her family.

After eight years of litigation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a final divorce agreement. Jolie expressed relief at the conclusion of this phase, focusing on rebuilding her family.