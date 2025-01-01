ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 71124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130895 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138277 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136323 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Jolie hopes to stop “attacks” from Pitt after divorce

Jolie hopes to stop “attacks” from Pitt after divorce

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108243 views

Angelina Jolie expects Brad Pitt to stop “attacking” her after the 8-year divorce process is completed. The actors have six children together, three of whom are biological and three adopted.

Actress Angelina Jolie is confident that actor Brad Pitt will now refrain from "attacking" her after their grueling eight-year divorce proceedings are over, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

According to a source in an interview with People, Angelina Jolie hopes that the finalization of their divorce will force Pitt to stop attacking her and instead help heal their family.

"Brad has successfully used his power and privilege to hide his behavior at the expense of his family, punish Angelina for leaving, and even try to paint her as the reason his relationship with his children is so difficult," the source said.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, have six children: three biological children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, and three adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.

Another source close to Jolie described their divorce as a nightmare for her and her family.

"The last eight years have been such a terrible time for her and her family," another source told the publication.

However, a source close to Pitt denied Jolie's claims, telling People: "For the past eight years, Jolie has engaged in one-sided attacks, including endlessly twisting facts and projecting her own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around her family.

Recall

After eight years of litigation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a final divorce agreement. Jolie expressed relief at the conclusion of this phase, focusing on rebuilding her family.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite

