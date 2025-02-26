John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44168 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87350 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114653 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106823 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149769 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120227 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135949 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25010 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119522 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47329 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119522 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149769 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193100 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123682 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125830 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155541 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135981 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143425 views
John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20428 views

John Lithgow has confirmed that he will play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the new HBO series about the Harry Potter universe. The actor received the offer at the Sundance Film Festival and accepted it despite his longstanding commitments.

John Lithgow, a well-known British actor, has officially confirmed that he will play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show on HBO. This was reported by ScreenRant, according to UNN.

Details [1

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor said that he received an offer for the role during the Sundance Film Festival and, although it was a difficult decision to accept, he decided to take part in the project.

Although the actor, who is 79 years old, does not reveal any details about the series, he admits that the decision to accept was difficult due to the huge time commitment at this stage of his career. 

Well, it came as a complete surprise to me. I just got a call from the Sundance Film Festival about another film, and it was a difficult decision because I'm afraid it will define me in the last chapter of my life. But I am very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention to Harry Potter again. That is why it was such a difficult decision. I will be about 87 years old at the party to celebrate the end of filming, but I said yes

- said the actor.

Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”20.02.25, 16:17 • 120476 views

Alina Volianska

CultureNews of the World

John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show | УНН