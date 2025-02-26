John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

John Lithgow, a well-known British actor, has officially confirmed that he will play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show on HBO. This was reported by ScreenRant, according to UNN.

Details [1

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor said that he received an offer for the role during the Sundance Film Festival and, although it was a difficult decision to accept, he decided to take part in the project.

Although the actor, who is 79 years old, does not reveal any details about the series, he admits that the decision to accept was difficult due to the huge time commitment at this stage of his career.

Well, it came as a complete surprise to me. I just got a call from the Sundance Film Festival about another film, and it was a difficult decision because I'm afraid it will define me in the last chapter of my life. But I am very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention to Harry Potter again. That is why it was such a difficult decision. I will be about 87 years old at the party to celebrate the end of filming, but I said yes - said the actor.

Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”