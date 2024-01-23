ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game

Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22871 views

NBA player Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, making history as the ninth player to score 70 points in a game. He also set a career-high with 18 rebounds.

The NBA star led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Joel Embiid also became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points per game. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press. 

Details

Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 29-year-old 2.13-meter center, who was born in 1994 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, also set a career-high with 18 rebounds. He made 24 of 41 field goals, including 1 of 2 three-pointers, and made 21 of 23 free throws.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games have started in South Korea19.01.24, 15:54 • 26400 views

Obviously, he can score in a lot of ways, it's just that his size allows him to move around the basket a lot and make a lot of free throws

 said Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse.

According to him, throwing out of the game is part of Embiid's skill.

The way he moves, his skills, his size and his motivation, I think anything can happen

- Nurse added.

Another interesting fact: this is the fourth time in NBA history that two players scored at least 60 points in a game on the same day: Joel Embiid (70 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (62 points).

Basketball fans return to the stands - FBU11.01.24, 14:26 • 24777 views

Only Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard have ever scored at least 70 points in an NBA game. The record belongs to Chamberlain: On March 2, 1962, the legendary center scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors (now the Golden State Warriors) against the New York Knicks.

The Ukrainians scored four goals in the Spanish Primera Division match: Dovbyk and Tsygankov ensure Girona's defeat of Sevilla.22.01.24, 13:04 • 25126 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

