Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game

The NBA star led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Joel Embiid also became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points per game. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press.

Details

Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 29-year-old 2.13-meter center, who was born in 1994 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, also set a career-high with 18 rebounds. He made 24 of 41 field goals, including 1 of 2 three-pointers, and made 21 of 23 free throws.

Obviously, he can score in a lot of ways, it's just that his size allows him to move around the basket a lot and make a lot of free throws said Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse.

According to him, throwing out of the game is part of Embiid's skill.

The way he moves, his skills, his size and his motivation, I think anything can happen - Nurse added.

Another interesting fact: this is the fourth time in NBA history that two players scored at least 60 points in a game on the same day: Joel Embiid (70 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (62 points).

Only Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard have ever scored at least 70 points in an NBA game. The record belongs to Chamberlain: On March 2, 1962, the legendary center scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors (now the Golden State Warriors) against the New York Knicks.

