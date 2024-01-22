The Ukrainians scored four goals in the Spanish Primera Division match: Dovbyk and Tsygankov ensure Girona's defeat of Sevilla.

It took Artem Dovbyk six minutes to score a hat-trick, and Viktor Tsygankov scored another goal. The Uruguayan Stuani helped Girona secure the final victory.

This was reported by UNN with reference to La Vanguardia.

Artem Dovbyk continues to amaze many in the Spanish league. The Ukrainian scored a hat-trick in six minutes and 45 seconds - all before the 19-minute mark of the first half of the match between Girona and Sevilla. In the second half, another Ukrainian player of the Catalan club, midfielder Artem Tsygankov, scored the fourth goal in the 56th minute of the game.

In the 89th minute, Uruguayan footballer Cristian Stuani scored the fifth goal, finally increasing the score to a crushing victory in favor of Girona, after bright assists from midfielders Pablo Torre and Miguel.

Thus, Girona leads the standings in the Spanish Primera Division. Artem Dovbyk is among Girona's top 3 scorers. This season, the Ukrainian has 14 goals and 6 assists in 20 matches.

Artem Dovbyk has been acquired by the Spanish football club from Dnipro for €7,500,000. The Ukrainian replaced Argentine striker Tati Castellanos, who signed a contract with Lazio.

