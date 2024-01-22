ukenru
Tennis: Jastremska reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time

Tennis: Jastremska reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80416 views

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Tennis Championships for the first time after winning the fourth round.

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska won the fourth round of the Australian Open, defeating the "neutral" Victoria Azarenka in two hard sets, and will play in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career, UNN reports with reference to BTU.

Details

In the first set, Yastremska was able to come back from 1-3 and then 3-5. In the 12th game, the Ukrainian saved two set points on her serve. In the second set, Yastremska lost her serve at the start and was down 0:3, after which she won five games in a row and served out the match on the first attempt in the tenth game. The match lasted just over two hours.

Diana Jastremska played Victoria Azarenka for the fourth time and won her second match. The result was 7:6(6), 6:4.

The Ukrainian became the first qualifier to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open since 2016 and the second player to beat two Grand Slam champions in the main draw of a major tournament after Jelena Dokic at Wimbledon 1999.

In addition to Azarenka, Diana beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.

Addendum

For the semifinals, Diana Jastremska will play against 19-year-old Czech tennis player Linda Nosková, who advanced to the quarterfinals after Elina Svitolina withdrew due to injury.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

