Basketball fans return to the stands - FBU

The Ministry of Youth and Sports allowed basketball fans to enter the stands of the competition, provided that security measures were observed. In particular, the presence of a bomb shelter within 500 meters of the competition venue. UNN reports this with reference to the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.

Finally! Basketball fans return to the stands - the FBU said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has made the relevant changes to Order No. 1587 of 28.05.2022 "On Some Issues of Holding All-Ukrainian Sports Events under Martial Law" in the paragraph on security, in accordance with the protocol decision of the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of December 1, 2023 No. 133.

Now, according to the FBU, spectators will be allowed to enter the stands of sports competitions provided that they comply with the relevant security protocol.

At the same time, each hall has to go through a procedure to be allowed to hold matches with spectators. The main criterion is the presence of a bomb shelter within 500 meters of the venue.

The number of fans will also be adjusted individually for each hall.

The first show with the fans after a long break will be in Lutsk on January 12-14.

