Andriy Shevchenko was included in the rating of the most failed transfers in the history of soccer

Edition GiveMeSport made a rating of the worst transfers in soccer. Andriy Shevchenko was included in it - the reason was the transfer to British Chelsea, reports UNN.

According to the publication, they considered the following factors when ranking:

Expectations at signing

Transfer fee

Sales commission

Longevity at the club they signed with

Statistical performance

The first place in the ranking was occupied by Philippe Coutinho with his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona (the transfer amount exceeded 121 million pounds sterling). The second place was occupied by Antoine Griezmann - also for his transfer to Barcelona. Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid, completes the top three worst transfers.

Andriy Shevchenko was in sixth place for his move from AC Milan to Chelsea.

"Roman Abramovich was desperate to bring the Ukrainian to Chelsea for several years before finally realizing his wish in 2006. The problem was that it was his wish and not Jose Mourinho's. The Portuguese coach, for whatever reason, didn't really want Shevchenko at the club, and it was reflected on the pitch.

The 2004 Ballon d'Or winner spent most of his Chelsea career playing out of position, and as a result scored just nine Premier League goals in 48 games. He lasted two seasons before being sent back to AC Milan on loan. It's safe to say that the Blues didn't get the version of the striker they were hoping for," the publication writes.

The full list of the worst transfers according to GiveMeSport:

Philippe Coutinho - from Liverpool to Barcelona (£121.5m)

Antoine Griezmann - from Atletico to Barcelona (108 million)

Eden Hazard - from Chelsea to Real Madrid (103 million)

Romelu Lukaku - from Inter to Chelsea (97.5 million)

Alexis Sanchez - from Arsenal to Manchester United (swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan)

Andriy Shevchenko - from Milan to Chelsea (39.5 million)

Jonathan Woodgate - from Leeds to Real (16m)

Angel Di Maria - from Real Madrid to Manchester United (60 million)

Andy Carroll - from Newcastle to Liverpool (35 million)

Fernando Torres - from Liverpool to Chelsea (50 million)

Mario Balotelli - from Milan to Liverpool (16 million)