Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup

56-year-old American actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans with a new video in which she demonstrated her natural beauty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

On her photoblog, the singer showed how she looks without makeup and how she starts applying it. In particular, Lopez demonstrates how, after washing her face and putting on a tracksuit, she uses products from her own JLo Beauty line step by step. The artist also showed how a neck serum affects her skin.

In the video, Lopez demonstrated light, minimalist makeup: a little blush, a subtle lip tint, and bronzer. After that, she announced that she was ready for business and an active day.

The video has already garnered over 220 thousand likes and more than five thousand comments. Fans not only admire her extraordinary beauty but also express words of love and support for their favorite star. The publication became another confirmation of Lopez's popularity among millions of social media users, as her Instagram alone has over 246 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser