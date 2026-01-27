$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 6580 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 9086 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 16662 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 14801 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 29562 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 20148 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16044 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 27998 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26777 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Publications
Exclusives
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup

56-year-old Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by demonstrating her natural beauty without makeup. She showed how she applies cosmetics from her own JLo Beauty line.

Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup

56-year-old American actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans with a new video in which she demonstrated her natural beauty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

On her photoblog, the singer showed how she looks without makeup and how she starts applying it. In particular, Lopez demonstrates how, after washing her face and putting on a tracksuit, she uses products from her own JLo Beauty line step by step. The artist also showed how a neck serum affects her skin.

In the video, Lopez demonstrated light, minimalist makeup: a little blush, a subtle lip tint, and bronzer. After that, she announced that she was ready for business and an active day.

The video has already garnered over 220 thousand likes and more than five thousand comments. Fans not only admire her extraordinary beauty but also express words of love and support for their favorite star. The publication became another confirmation of Lopez's popularity among millions of social media users, as her Instagram alone has over 246 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser19.10.25, 07:31 • 99242 views

Stanislav Karmazin

