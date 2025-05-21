Japan's agriculture minister dismissed after rice scandal - Kyodo
Takeo Eto stated that he does not buy rice because he receives it as a gift from supporters. This caused outrage amid rising prices and worsened the government's rating.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has fired Agriculture Minister Taku Eto after his controversial statement that he does not buy rice, but receives it as a gift. This is reported by UNN referring to the Kyodo agency.
Details
The minister's words came against the background of a rapid increase in rice prices in the country and caused a wave of indignation both in social networks and among politicians.
I don't buy rice. Thanks to my supporters who give it to me in large quantities, I have so much of it at home that I can sell it
On Wednesday, May 21, Taku Tse resigned.
I asked if I could stay at the helm (of the ministry, - ed.) in such a critical period for rice prices, and came to the conclusion that no
Additionally
The scandal involving the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Taku Eto dealt another blow to the government's ratings, which had already been weakened after losing a majority in the parliamentary elections in October 2024. Ahead of the upper house elections scheduled for July, the situation with rice prices and inflation could further complicate the ruling coalition's position.
Reference
According to a Kyodo poll, 87% of citizens are dissatisfied with the government's response to rising prices. The level of support for the cabinet has fallen to its lowest level since Shigeru Ishiba came to power last October.
