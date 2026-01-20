$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 12036 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 24442 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 22989 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 24969 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 23765 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 26482 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 17029 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 40224 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 38361 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18766 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Japanese Prime Minister dissolves House of Representatives: snap elections to be held in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on January 23 and the calling of snap elections. The reasons cited were political instability and the need to ascertain the will of the voters.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that on January 23, at the beginning of the next parliamentary session, she would dissolve the House of Representatives, calling for early elections. This was reported by The Japan News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Takaichi explained the reasons for her decision by political instability in Japan.

Why now? I believe there is no other way but to let the voters decide whether I should remain prime minister. Currently, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who has no majority in either the upper or lower house, holds the position of prime minister. I chose this path to ascertain the will of the voters.

- said Takaichi.

The publication adds that if early elections are announced in Japan, the official campaign will begin on January 27, and voting will take place on February 8.

Recall

In October 2025, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party announced the signing of a coalition agreement, after which Sanae Takaichi became the first woman to head the Japanese government.

Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico09.12.25, 08:38 • 3812 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Japan