Japanese Prime Minister dissolves House of Representatives: snap elections to be held in the country

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that on January 23, at the beginning of the next parliamentary session, she would dissolve the House of Representatives, calling for early elections. This was reported by The Japan News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Takaichi explained the reasons for her decision by political instability in Japan.

Why now? I believe there is no other way but to let the voters decide whether I should remain prime minister. Currently, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who has no majority in either the upper or lower house, holds the position of prime minister. I chose this path to ascertain the will of the voters. - said Takaichi.

The publication adds that if early elections are announced in Japan, the official campaign will begin on January 27, and voting will take place on February 8.

Recall

In October 2025, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party announced the signing of a coalition agreement, after which Sanae Takaichi became the first woman to head the Japanese government.

Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico