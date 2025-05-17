$41.470.00
Japan to release additional 300,000 tonnes of rice to stabilise prices - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Japan to release 300,000 tonnes of rice from emergency reserves by July to stabilise prices

Japan to release additional 300,000 tonnes of rice to stabilise prices - Reuters

On Friday, May 16, Japan announced the release of another 300,000 metric tons of rice from its emergency stockpile by July and a change in procurement policy to counter shortages and curb excessive prices. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

These 300,000 tons will be in addition to the 310,000 that have been released from emergency stocks since March 2025. It is also the first time that stocks have been released to curb prices.

In addition, from May to July 2025, the Japanese government plans to hold tenders for 100,000 tons of stockpiled rice each month.

Additionally

Retail prices for Japan's staple grain are roughly double what they were a year ago, after extreme heat hit crops and a tourism boom added demand.

Recall

Due to US aid cuts, food rations worth $98 million, enough for 3.5 million people, are spoiling in warehouses. This means that humanitarian aid risks becoming unusable.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Japan
