Japan, South Korea, and China agree to continue the denuclearization of North Korea

Japan, South Korea, and China agree to continue the denuclearization of North Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21157 views

At the trilateral summit, Japan, South Korea, and China reaffirmed the importance of North Korea's denuclearization and agreed to continue efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue politically.

At a trilateral summit on Monday, Japan, South Korea and China reaffirmed the importance of North Korea's denuclearization. UNN writes about this with reference to Kyodo News.

Details

Following the trilateral summit, in a joint press statement, the leaders of the three participating countries said that stability on the Korean Peninsula was in their "common interest.

The statement does not mention the commitment to "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," as agreed at the previous summit in December 2019 in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. It only reaffirms the position on regional peace and stability and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

We agree to continue to make positive efforts for the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula

- the statement reads.

Add

The summit statement also said that all participating countries reaffirmed "their commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and to the international order based on the rule of law and international law." The publication adds that this paragraph is obviously related to russia's actions.

On Monday, the leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan will discuss renewed cooperation at a trilateral summit, the first since 201923.05.24, 11:23 • 59486 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
chinaChina
japanJapan
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising