Japan posts security guards on popular street due to dangerous photo shoots of tourists

The Japanese authorities have posted guards on the slope of Funamizaka to deter undisciplined tourists looking for the perfect shot. This is reported by UNN with reference to the British edition of The Guardian.

It is noted that the authorities of the Japanese city of Otaru have posted guards on Funami-za Street to prevent the accumulation of tourists on it.

According to the newspaper, a tragedy had occurred in this area earlier. A Chinese woman died when she was hit by a train when she went to the railroad tracks to photograph a scene from the 2015 Chinese film Cities of Love. According to her husband, she did not notice the approaching train.

The deployment of the guards was in response to complaints that groups of visitors were filling the narrow street when they stopped to take pictures of the area. The area was the location of the 1995 Japanese film Love Letter. - the post says.

The number of complaints from residents is also growing, saying that tourists are disturbing and blocking roads and even encroaching on private property.

People even enter private property without permission to take photos - said local resident Hidetoshi Itagaki.

According to The Guardian, a record number of people visited Japan last year - 36.7 million people, and by the end of the decade the government intends to increase this figure to 60 million.

“Otaru's popularity has increased dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 98,000 foreign tourists spent at least one night in the city in the six months since April last year, the highest number since records began in 1997. The actual number is believed to be even higher, as many tourists stay in neighboring Sapporo, Hokkaido's largest city,” the newspaper writes.

