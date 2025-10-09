$41.400.09
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 1382 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 2590 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 8286 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 12526 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 23777 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 46915 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 33751 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 28664 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51589 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 57241 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Publications
Exclusives
Japan is suffocating from a labor shortage: the country is "aging" and the economy is slowing down – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Japan is experiencing the most acute labor crisis in modern history due to an aging population and low birth rates, threatening the stability of all industries. The new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Sanae Takaichi, recognizes the need to attract foreign workers to solve this problem.

Japan is suffocating from a labor shortage: the country is "aging" and the economy is slowing down – FT

Japan is facing a systemic crisis – the country is rapidly losing its workforce. An aging population, low birth rates, and an unwillingness to open the market to migrants have jeopardized the stability of all sectors – from transport to defense. This is stated in a Financial Times article, writes UNN.

Details

Japan is experiencing the most acute labor crisis in its modern history. The shortage of workers has affected almost all professions: from carpenters and bus drivers to soldiers, pharmacists, and cooks. Every industry is experiencing a personnel deficit, which is already going beyond economic problems – it has become a challenge for the nation.

The situation is complicated by inflation and a decline in service quality, which is especially noticeable in a country that for decades was famous for its perfect politeness and precision of service. Now everything is becoming "a little slower, a little worse, and a little less welcoming" – as local media note.

Japan rejects US call for higher tariffs on China and India over trade with Russia16.09.25, 19:34 • 3336 views

The new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Sanae Takaichi, who is likely to become Japan's first female prime minister, inherited the country at a time when demographic decline has become irreversible. After 70 years of almost uninterrupted rule, the ruling party lacks new ideas, and decades of miscalculations have only deepened the crisis.

Building a society that lives comfortably with rising prices and a shrinking workforce is an extremely difficult task

– Takaichi admits.

Her biggest challenge is immigration. Despite her own conservatism and cautious attitude towards open borders, Takaichi recognizes that Japan cannot cope without attracting foreign workers. She has already initiated a public discussion about the need for a controlled influx of migrants – a topic her predecessors preferred to avoid.

According to the FT, the problem is not only the number of workers but also the country's ability to adapt. Even intensive robotization and AI development cannot keep up with the pace of aging. If trends do not change, in a few decades Japan may lose its status as a technological and industrial leader, turning into a "slowly disappearing society."

Nationalist Takaichi on track to become Japan's first female prime minister04.10.25, 10:47 • 4693 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Pharmacy
Financial Times
India
China
Japan
United States