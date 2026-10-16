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James McAvoy revealed which film brought him a "crazy" fee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

James McAvoy candidly revealed that he regularly receives royalties from one of his films. According to him, the first cheque arrived right after the opening weekend.

James McAvoy revealed which film brought him a "crazy" fee
Photo: Everett Collection

Actor James McAvoy spoke candidly about his earnings, including the project for which he was paid “insane” residuals. UNN reports this, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

In a recent interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the actor acknowledged that, although his income from residuals is usually inconsistent, he cannot say the same about M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 film “Split.”

“The only film I get paid really consistently for is ‘Split,’” he told the host. “Well, I think it was made for approximately $6 million or so. Let’s say they spent $30 million on advertising, and we made $40 million on the opening weekend.”

“So we were in profit. Therefore, our first residuals check came at the end of the opening weekend. It was madness,” McAvoy added.

The film “Split” tells the story of three girls who try to escape after being kidnapped by a man (McAvoy) diagnosed with 23 different personalities. He reprised the role in the 2019 film “Glass.”

The actor, who starred in “Atonement,” praised Shyamalan, calling him “very smart in many ways.”

“What impressed me most was how prepared he was because, you know, he made this film and ‘Glass’ on incredibly modest budgets and was very focused,” he said, adding that the director made the most of the shooting time “by being incredibly well prepared” and “maintaining communication with the crew.”

Although McAvoy received residuals from “Split,” he also acknowledged that he “doesn’t get too much money from [the 2008 film] ‘Wanted.’”

“You always have good residuals, and they’re written into your contract; you get residuals here and there. I very rarely see anything from anything,” he added. “Sometimes there are checks for a couple of hundred pounds, and sometimes for 25 cents, and you think: it literally costs more than my check.”

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Julia Shramko

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