Ivan Gavrylyuk remains in the Ministry of Defense team: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrylyuk will continue to work in the team. His new position and area of responsibility will be announced soon.
Lieutenant General Gavrilyuk remains part of our team. We will announce his new area of responsibility in the near future. We continue to work for the sake of an effective army and our common victory
In addition, the Minister of Defense thanked Gavrilyuk for his work during an extremely difficult period.
Thanks to his efforts, it was possible to overcome a number of challenges and ensure stability in one of the key areas of the ministry
Earlier
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to dismiss Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense.