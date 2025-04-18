Ivan Gavrylyuk remains in the Ministry of Defense team: what is known

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that his former first deputy, Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk, will remain part of the team. His new area of responsibility will be announced in the near future, reports UNN.

Lieutenant General Gavrilyuk remains part of our team. We will announce his new area of responsibility in the near future. We continue to work for the sake of an effective army and our common victory - Umerov said.

In addition, the Minister of Defense thanked Gavrilyuk for his work during an extremely difficult period.

Thanks to his efforts, it was possible to overcome a number of challenges and ensure stability in one of the key areas of the ministry - Umerov summarized.

Earlier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to dismiss Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense.