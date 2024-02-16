"It's time to end naivety": Kuleba reacts to Navalny's death in prison

Alexei Navalny is not the first critic of the Russian government to be killed by Putin. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Kuleba reminded that the same fate befell Litvinenko, Nemtsov and other critics of Moscow.

Politkovskaya, Litvinenko, Magnitsky, Nemtsov, Navalny - these are just some of the most famous names in the long list of critics killed by Putin - wrote the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

He also emphasized that each of these murders was ultimately turned a blind eye. Kuleba emphasizes that the international community must abandon its naive views of Russia, and that Putin must eventually learn his lesson.

After each murder, there was a wave of outrage, but in the end, Putin got away with it, and world leaders shook his hand again. This encouraged him to continue killing people. Today, some people continue to call for Putin to be heard or negotiated with. It is time to end the naivete. Before there can be any meaningful engagement with Moscow, Russia must fail in Ukraine, and Putin must finally learn his lesson - the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died today, February 16, in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

