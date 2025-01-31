It's noisy again in Rostov region: local authorities complain about UAV attack

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108931 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133176 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103700 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

It's noisy again in Rostov region: local authorities complain about UAV attack

It's noisy again in Rostov region: local authorities complain about UAV attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28437 views

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, air defense forces shot down 25 drones over various areas of the region. The attack damaged a power line in the Krasnosulinsky district, with no casualties.

Last night, a number of cities in the Rostov region were subjected to a massive drone attack. According to local authorities, air defense forces shot down several dozen drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Governor of the Rostov region Yuri Slyusar.

Details

On the night of January 31, Rostov region was attacked by 25 UAVs. According to Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, all air targets were neutralized. 

On this night in the Rostov region, air defense forces and assets repelled a massive enemy air attack. A total of 25 UAVs were destroyed: in Rostov, Taganrog, Shakhty, Novoshakhtynsk, Azov, Chortkiv, Zhovtnevyi Rural, Tarasivka, Krasnosulyn, Miller and Zernohrad districts.

- writes Slyusar.

“In Krasnosulynsky district, near the village of Grachev, a power line was cut due to the fall of UAV wreckage on a power line pole. Emergency services have arrived at the scene,” the official added.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Information about the impact on land in other cities and districts is being updated.

Recall

Drones damaged the Andreapol oil pumping station and the 23rd missile arsenal in the Tver region of Russia. The attack resulted in a fire, oil spills and a series of explosions at military facilities.

Drone Attack in Rostov Region: Fire at an Enterprise and Damaged Homes10.01.25, 06:11 • 46260 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War

