It's noisy again in Rostov region: local authorities complain about UAV attack

Last night, a number of cities in the Rostov region were subjected to a massive drone attack. According to local authorities, air defense forces shot down several dozen drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Governor of the Rostov region Yuri Slyusar.

On the night of January 31, Rostov region was attacked by 25 UAVs. According to Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, all air targets were neutralized.

On this night in the Rostov region, air defense forces and assets repelled a massive enemy air attack. A total of 25 UAVs were destroyed: in Rostov, Taganrog, Shakhty, Novoshakhtynsk, Azov, Chortkiv, Zhovtnevyi Rural, Tarasivka, Krasnosulyn, Miller and Zernohrad districts. - writes Slyusar.

“In Krasnosulynsky district, near the village of Grachev, a power line was cut due to the fall of UAV wreckage on a power line pole. Emergency services have arrived at the scene,” the official added.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Information about the impact on land in other cities and districts is being updated.

Drones damaged the Andreapol oil pumping station and the 23rd missile arsenal in the Tver region of Russia. The attack resulted in a fire, oil spills and a series of explosions at military facilities.

