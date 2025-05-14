"It's all falling apart": Tom Hardy admitted that his body has suffered a lot of injuries after filming action movies

$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 2118 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
May 13, 04:08 PM • 48496 views

May 13, 04:08 PM • 48496 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
May 13, 12:11 PM • 54782 views

May 13, 12:11 PM • 54782 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
May 13, 11:29 AM • 75559 views

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 75559 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable
May 13, 10:48 AM • 75317 views

May 13, 10:48 AM • 75317 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
May 13, 08:36 AM • 152899 views

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152899 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71800 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%
May 13, 05:20 AM • 156540 views

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156540 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
May 13, 05:00 AM • 149374 views

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149374 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs
May 12, 07:01 PM • 90340 views

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90340 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Tags
Authors
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert
May 13, 03:04 PM • 58299 views

May 13, 03:04 PM • 58299 views

Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation without Putin's participation
May 13, 03:22 PM • 3968 views

May 13, 03:22 PM • 3968 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known
May 13, 04:52 PM • 24536 views

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24536 views

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum
May 13, 04:58 PM • 4672 views

May 13, 04:58 PM • 4672 views

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro
07:41 PM • 4358 views

07:41 PM • 4358 views
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 48501 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 58310 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152899 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156540 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149374 views
Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known
May 13, 04:52 PM • 24544 views

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24544 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage
May 13, 10:05 AM • 86526 views

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86526 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix
May 13, 08:20 AM • 86258 views

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86258 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video
May 13, 07:57 AM • 87458 views

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87458 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case
May 13, 07:36 AM • 87696 views

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87696 views
"It's all falling apart": Tom Hardy admitted that his body has suffered a lot of injuries after filming action movies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Actor Tom Hardy reported that his body can no longer recover from injuries sustained during the filming of action movies. He spoke about knee surgeries, hernias and other health problems.

"It's all falling apart": Tom Hardy admitted that his body has suffered a lot of injuries after filming action movies

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy, known for his role as Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" and Max Rocatansky in "Mad Max: Fury Road", announced that his body can no longer recover from constant physical exertion and fighting on set. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The actor stated this in a recent interview with Esquire UK magazine. Hardy noted that "his body can no longer recover" after a life spent being beaten on film sets.

I've already had two knee surgeries, a herniated disc in my back, and sciatica. And I have this... plantar fasciitis? Where did this come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled a hamstring. Now it's all falling apart, and it's not going to get any better

- Hardy told the publication.

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors14.05.25, 01:30 • 676 views

Let's add

In 2010, one of Tom Hardy's most successful films was released - Christopher Nolan's science fiction thriller "Inception", in which he played the role of Eames. In 2018, Hardy appeared on screens as Venom, a film that grossed a record 856 million dollars at the world box office.

He also played his character in two sequels: "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" in 2021 and "Venom: The Last Dance" in 2025. The latter was announced as Hardy's last appearance as the character and grossed $478 million worldwide.

I really enjoyed playing Eddie in "Venom". Juggling chainsaws... Put me on a unicycle and throw everything at me! I was just trying to give it my all. But I didn't have Spider-Man! There were no Avengers! It's just us. Until those bridges are crossed

- Hardy said.

The actor has spoken openly for years about his desire to make a film in which Venom would face off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In March, he admitted on "The Discourse Podcast" that he "came as close as possible" to creating it before negotiations fell through.

Hardy is currently filming alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the Paramount+ crime series "Mafia Land." He also became the main character of Gareth Evans' action film "Chaos", which began airing on Netflix in late April.

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season13.05.25, 13:29 • 96807 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Culture
