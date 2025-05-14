"It's all falling apart": Tom Hardy admitted that his body has suffered a lot of injuries after filming action movies

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy, known for his role as Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" and Max Rocatansky in "Mad Max: Fury Road", announced that his body can no longer recover from constant physical exertion and fighting on set. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The actor stated this in a recent interview with Esquire UK magazine. Hardy noted that "his body can no longer recover" after a life spent being beaten on film sets.

I've already had two knee surgeries, a herniated disc in my back, and sciatica. And I have this... plantar fasciitis? Where did this come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled a hamstring. Now it's all falling apart, and it's not going to get any better - Hardy told the publication.

Let's add

In 2010, one of Tom Hardy's most successful films was released - Christopher Nolan's science fiction thriller "Inception", in which he played the role of Eames. In 2018, Hardy appeared on screens as Venom, a film that grossed a record 856 million dollars at the world box office.

He also played his character in two sequels: "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" in 2021 and "Venom: The Last Dance" in 2025. The latter was announced as Hardy's last appearance as the character and grossed $478 million worldwide.

I really enjoyed playing Eddie in "Venom". Juggling chainsaws... Put me on a unicycle and throw everything at me! I was just trying to give it my all. But I didn't have Spider-Man! There were no Avengers! It's just us. Until those bridges are crossed - Hardy said.

The actor has spoken openly for years about his desire to make a film in which Venom would face off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In March, he admitted on "The Discourse Podcast" that he "came as close as possible" to creating it before negotiations fell through.

Hardy is currently filming alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the Paramount+ crime series "Mafia Land." He also became the main character of Gareth Evans' action film "Chaos", which began airing on Netflix in late April.

