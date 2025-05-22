Italy supports EU efforts to stop importing Russian gas by 2027 - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Italy fully supports EU efforts to stop importing Russian gas by 2027. The country has already achieved energy independence from Russia by minimizing gas imports.
Italy supports the European Union's efforts to stop importing Russian gas. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
According to Italian Energy Minister Pichetto Fratin, his country imported a small amount of Russian gas last year, which was mainly exported to Austria. Now, however, Italy has gained full energy independence from Moscow.
In addition, the EU announced this month that it would propose legal measures to phase out imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027. This should end the long-standing energy relationship that was destroyed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Recall
