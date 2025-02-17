Italian websites under cyberattack: pro-Russian hackers take revenge for President Mattarella's comments

About 20 Italian websites, including those of banks and airports, have been attacked by suspected pro-Russian hackers. This was reported by the Italian cybersecurity agency, linking the attack to recent tensions between Rome and Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, earlier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the expansionism of Nazi Germany before World War II.

Monday's cyberattacks were carried out by the pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) against the websites of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI). The cybersecurity agency reported that Iccrea Banca, Milan Linate and Malpensa airports were attacked, but no serious disruptions occurred.

The Italian cybersecurity agency said that the hacker group motivated its cyberattack by Mattarella's remarks.

