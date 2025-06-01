Italian team denied sparring with Russia on the eve of the World Cup: details

The Italian national volleyball team has denied information about a possible sparring match with the Russian team. This is reported by UNN referencing Virgilio Sport.

Details

Representatives of the Italian national team stated that the information voiced by the Secretary General of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation, Alexander Yaremenko, is false.

At the same time, it is noted that Yaremenko assured that the Italian national team allegedly appealed to the National Olympic Committee of Italy with a request to hold a game, which was scheduled for August.

During this period, the Italian national team will prepare for the 2025 World Championship, which will be held in the Philippines in September. A group F match against the men's national team of Ukraine is scheduled for September 18.

