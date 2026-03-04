It will get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on March 4

$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - Macron
March 3, 08:00 PM
Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - media
March 3, 08:11 PM
US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - Media
March 3, 08:19 PM
Iran elects new Supreme Leader
March 3, 09:33 PM
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
March 3, 10:28 PM
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
March 3, 01:14 PM
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
March 3, 09:14 AM
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
March 2, 05:58 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
March 2, 01:28 PM
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
March 2, 07:57 PM
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
March 2, 03:14 PM
It will get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on March 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

On March 4, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Wet snow and rain are possible only in the east and northeast of the country.

It will get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on March 4

On Wednesday, March 4, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on March 4, pressure will increase in Ukraine and a high-pressure field will spread, which will ensure dry weather. Only in the east, and in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, an atmospheric front from the northwest will cause light wet snow and rain.

Slightly, in the western regions moderately warm, the coolest in the east and northeast of the country. ... No precipitation, only in the east, and in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, light wet snow and rain. ... Wind mostly western, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 4-9° Celsius, in the western regions 10-15°, in the northeast and east of the country 1-6° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature +6°...+8°.

