It will get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on March 4

On Wednesday, March 4, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on March 4, pressure will increase in Ukraine and a high-pressure field will spread, which will ensure dry weather. Only in the east, and in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, an atmospheric front from the northwest will cause light wet snow and rain.

Slightly, in the western regions moderately warm, the coolest in the east and northeast of the country. ... No precipitation, only in the east, and in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, light wet snow and rain. ... Wind mostly western, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 4-9° Celsius, in the western regions 10-15°, in the northeast and east of the country 1-6° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature +6°...+8°.

