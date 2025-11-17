It will get warmer in Ukraine, but it will rain: what will the weather be like on the first day of the week

On Monday, November 17, cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, and in Zakarpattia sometimes significant, rains will fall in the western regions during the day; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions. The daytime temperature will be 9-14°, and up to 16° in the south of the country and Prykarpattia. In the Carpathians, rain and wet snow, with significant rain in some places during the day; the daytime temperature will be 3-8° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Monday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be 10-12°.

