A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko shared how to properly use the energy of this period for renewal and re-evaluation.

A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23

This week opens one of the most unusual periods of November — a combination of Mercury's retrograde motion and an extraordinarily deep, mystical New Moon in Scorpio.

Events will not be simple, but properly utilized energy of the week can change the subsequent month and even turn key life situations onto a new path.  What exactly awaits us - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told  UNN readers.

Waning Moon: time to finish, not to start

The week begins under the energy of the waning Moon. This means:

• it's good to finish old business;

• close "loose ends";

• bring order to finances, documents, and thoughts;

• give up the superfluous.

Everything you decide to complete these days will be supported by the Universal wave itself.

Retrograde Mercury: deep rethinking and return to the important

Mercury is retrograde from November 9 to 29. This is a time when:

• it's harder to negotiate;

• delays, confusion, misunderstandings occur more often;

• it's not advisable to buy electronics or anything expensive;

• it's better not to sign important contracts;

• trips may be postponed or experience disruptions.

But there are also wonderful aspects:

• returning to unfinished business;

• restoring relationships that once broke off;

• repeated learning, deepening knowledge;

• the opportunity to find lost ideas, thoughts, documents.

Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio (from November 17)

Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio (from November 17)

After the 17th, a deep stage begins:

• secrets, old grievances, hidden motives surface;

• intuition sharpens;

• conversations become more intense;

• investigations, special services, information disclosures become active.

The first two days of the week are the easiest

On November 17-18, a grand trine of the Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune forms in the sky.

This is the best time of the week for:

• completing important tasks;

• short-term agreements;

• final decisions;

• constructive dialogue;

• overcoming difficulties.

Everything that needs to be decided should be done by Wednesday.

Mystical New Moon in Scorpio — the heart of this week

November 20 is the New Moon, which can be called one of the most difficult and mystical of the year.

Why is it so strong?

1. Sun + Moon + retrograde Mercury — in exact conjunction.

Emotions, thoughts, and subconscious programs intertwine into a single wave.

2. Nearby — Black Moon (Lilith).

Shadows, fears, old grievances, deep temptations rise.

3. The entire group is in opposition to Uranus.

And this is the energy of crises, suddenness, revelations, liberation, and sometimes destruction.

So, the New Moon will be:

• deep,

• challenging,

• painfully honest,

• capable of revealing the true truth.

The power of thought and word is maximal

Especially on November 21, when Mercury conjuncts Lilith.

On these days:

• do not speak harshly;

• do not wish ill on anyone;

• do not make decisions in anger;

• do not allow mental chaos.

This is a moment of asceticism, purity, and spiritual self-control.

The positive of the New Moon: a great spiritual trine

Despite the tension, the New Moon simultaneously activates powerful support.

The Scorpio stellium resonates with:

• Jupiter — provides help and expands opportunities;

• Saturn — provides support, structure, wisdom;

• Neptune — provides faith, intuition, blessings.

This means:

  • difficulties lead in the right direction;
    • the future is slowly but surely being rebuilt;
      • deep changes in collective consciousness are taking place.

        Horoscope of Ukraine

        At the moment of the New Moon, several tense zones are activated in Ukraine's chart.

        Tension in government and financial structures

        The Scorpio stellium forms a square to Ukraine's natal Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter.

        This means:

        • exposure of important stories;

        • tension in administrative structures;

        • financial scandals and difficult decisions;

        • loud statements and conflicts.

        Military risks

        Saturn in exact opposition to Ukraine's Mars — an indicator of:

        • heavy fighting;

        • the need to defend;

        • pressure on the army.

        Allies' support

        Jupiter gives strong support to Ukraine's Mars:

        • arms assistance;

        • international support;

        • political agreements;

        • important resources from outside.

        Transition to Sagittarius: easier to breathe

        November 21 — Moon in Sagittarius

        Emotions become lighter, warmer, faith and optimism appear.

        November 22 — Sun in Sagittarius

        After difficult weeks comes:

        • more warmth,

        • more fire,

        • more vitality,

        • more inspiration.

        This will help smooth out the effects of retrogradation and reset the mood.

        "Conclusion of the week

        This week is not about simplicity.

        It's a week of depth, purification, and honesty with oneself.

        • The first two days are for completions and wise decisions.

        • The middle is an immersion into the mystical, deep New Moon.

        • At the end — the fresh breath of Sagittarius and new hope.

        The words of this week have special power.

        Therefore, one should speak only the truth, and only good.

        Horoscope for each sign," - Bazylenko indicated.  

        Aries

        The week will demand honesty with yourself. Themes of trust and jealousy will arise.

        Advice: don't rush with words and actions. Avoid risk and impulsiveness.

        Taurus

        Relationships and partnerships will become the main theme. Emotions intensify.

        Advice: pause before making decisions. 2-3 days of silence are the best medicine.

        Gemini 

        There will be a lot of work and responsibility.

        Advice: don't overload yourself. Returning to an old project will be successful.

        Cancer

        Emotions in the sphere of love intensify.

        Advice: more warmth for yourself and loved ones. Avoid impulsive spending.

        Leo

        Tension at home and in the family. Possible issues related to property.

        Advice: don't provoke conflicts — they will die down on their own if you don't fuel them.

        Virgo

        A week of information flows.

        Advice: filter what you read and who you talk to. Old learning topics will return.

        Libra

        The main theme is money. Both pleasant and difficult moments are possible.

        Advice: don't make big purchases. An old debt may be repaid.

        Scorpio 

        Your Sun is at the center of events. Reset and deep cleansing.

        Advice: silence, introspection, honesty with yourself.

        Sagittarius 

        A week of signs, intuition, inner discoveries.

        Advice: don't argue publicly. Intuition will show the right direction.

        Capricorn 

        Lots of activity and contacts.

        Advice: choose whom to trust. An ideal moment to complete an old project.

        Aquarius 

        You may be noticed and listened to more than usual.

        Advice: control your sharpness. Good news regarding career is possible.

        Pisces 

        A deep internal period.

        Advice: avoid aggression. A great time for education, travel, and spiritual practices.

        Lilia Podolyak

