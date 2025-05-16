It will be possible to get a job through "Diia": the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, according to which it will be possible to find a job through "Diia". So far, we are only talking about positions in the civil service categories "B" and "V". This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the use of the means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services for employment for two years has been approved - said Melnychuk.

He noted that it is envisaged that employment includes entering the civil service in positions of civil service categories "B" and "V", appointing employees of state bodies who perform service functions to state bodies that are participants in the experimental project, as well as hiring to the state enterprise "Diia".

The participants of the experimental project are the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service (NACS), the state enterprise "Diia" and citizens of Ukraine who wish to find employment using the means of the Diia Portal.

Let us remind you

Analysts of the Employment Service revealed the most demanded professions on the labor market today: the largest shortage of personnel is observed among skilled workers and professionals.