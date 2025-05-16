It will be possible to get a job through "Diia": the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.470.07
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
11:56 AM • 8720 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42843 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46105 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50187 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 152019 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169169 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148625 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182681 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153035 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407522 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236750 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228498 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290293 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353727 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407525 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30546 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53561 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74962 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112672 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137869 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

It will be possible to get a job through "Diia": the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The Cabinet approved an experimental project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which will allow employment through the "Diia" portal for positions in the civil service of categories "B" and "C". This also applies to positions of employees of state bodies and the State Enterprise "Diia".

It will be possible to get a job through "Diia": the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, according to which it will be possible to find a job through "Diia". So far, we are only talking about positions in the civil service categories "B" and "V". This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the use of the means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services for employment for two years has been approved 

- said Melnychuk.

He noted that it is envisaged that employment includes entering the civil service in positions of civil service categories "B" and "V", appointing employees of state bodies who perform service functions to state bodies that are participants in the experimental project, as well as hiring to the state enterprise "Diia".

The participants of the experimental project are the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service (NACS), the state enterprise "Diia" and citizens of Ukraine who wish to find employment using the means of the Diia Portal.

Let us remind you

Analysts of the Employment Service revealed the most demanded professions on the labor market today: the largest shortage of personnel is observed among skilled workers and professionals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsTechnologies
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
