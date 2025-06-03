It was loud in Pavlograd, details are being clarified - RMA

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35596 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63453 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 115998 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 63942 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153269 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113455 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124367 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124466 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233916 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Publications

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17279 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35596 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 115998 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 100012 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17279 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37086 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51270 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43469 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152224 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

It was loud in Pavlograd, details are being clarified - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

It was loud in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, against the background of an air raid alert. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the details are being clarified.

It was loud in Pavlograd, details are being clarified - RMA

It was loud in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, against the background of the air alert, confirmed the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Pavlograd. Loud. We are clarifying all the details. For now - information silence

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics03.06.25, 15:38 • 2534 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9