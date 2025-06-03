It was loud in Pavlograd, details are being clarified - RMA

It was loud in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, against the background of the air alert, confirmed the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Pavlograd. Loud. We are clarifying all the details. For now - information silence - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics