It was loud in Pavlograd, details are being clarified - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
It was loud in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, against the background of an air raid alert. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the details are being clarified.
Pavlograd. Loud. We are clarifying all the details. For now - information silence
