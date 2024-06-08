It was an important conversation: Yermak met with the pope at the Vatican

Pope Francis at the Vatican received the head of the Office of the president Andrei Ermak. They talked about the philosophy of the peace formula, the Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

During a working visit to Italy, he was received by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican. It was an important conversation, during which I informed His Holiness about the philosophy of the formula for peace of President Vladimir Zelensky, and explained why only the formula offers a path to a just peace. They also talked about preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland Yermak said.

According to the head of the OP, special attention was paid to the issue of the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken out of the country.

"We need a result, so we are doing everything possible to get our children back," he added.

According to Yermak, Pope Francis expressed his support for Ukraine. I expressed my sincere gratitude to His Holiness.

Add

In addition, the head of the OP held a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of state of the Holy See.

They discussed the Cardinal's participation in the global peace summit and the role of the Holy See in implementing the humanitarian points of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula. He informed the Cardinal in detail about the approaches of the Ukrainian side to the implementation of the summit in Switzerland and the destructive actions of the Russian Federation aimed at disrupting the west Yermak said.

He also noted that the cardinal agreed with the need to improve the mechanism for the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners.

The head of the CC also noted the importance of the Cardinal's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Preparations for the Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children: head of the CC met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi