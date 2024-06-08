ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Preparations for the Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children: head of the CC met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73179 views

Head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to discuss preparations for the upcoming peace summit, the key issue on the agenda of which is the return of Ukrainian children.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrei Ermak, met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference. It was about the principles of preparing for the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Italy. I met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference, a great friend of Ukraine. I thanked him for his mission and efforts in returning Ukrainian children. He informed about the principles of preparation for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and about the philosophy of Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace

 - Yermak reported.

The head of the OP also added that the issue of the return of Ukrainian children will be a key one at the summit.

He also expressed hope that the Holy See will play a key role and introduce new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children.

The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow: how many countries have joined

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising