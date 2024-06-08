Preparations for the Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children: head of the CC met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrei Ermak, met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference. It was about the principles of preparing for the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Italy. I met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference, a great friend of Ukraine. I thanked him for his mission and efforts in returning Ukrainian children. He informed about the principles of preparation for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and about the philosophy of Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace - Yermak reported.

The head of the OP also added that the issue of the return of Ukrainian children will be a key one at the summit.

He also expressed hope that the Holy See will play a key role and introduce new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children.

