The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow: how many countries have joined

The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow - it already includes 37 countries of the world. This was announced by the head of the OP Andrey Ermak, reports UNN.

On the day of honoring the memory of children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, we have important news. The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow - it already includes 37 countries of the world. I welcome Argentina's decision to join, and I am also grateful to Greece for joining us as an observer! - said the chairman of the OP.

He also added that Ukraine continues to unite the whole world for a common goal: the return of every released Ukrainian child home.

