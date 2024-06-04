The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow: how many countries have joined

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39154 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100547 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143827 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243820 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164395 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148162 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222131 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75732 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110143 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 34950 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 48398 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 84145 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243820 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222132 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208469 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234396 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221384 views
06:49 PM • 39160 views
05:32 PM • 24985 views
04:47 PM • 30339 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110143 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112504 views
The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow: how many countries have joined

The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow: how many countries have joined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57000 views

The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children has expanded to include 37 countries around the world.

The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow - it already includes 37 countries of the world. This was announced by the head of the OP Andrey Ermak, reports UNN.

On the day of honoring the memory of children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, we have important news. The International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children continues to grow - it already includes 37 countries of the world.  I welcome Argentina's decision to join, and I am also grateful to Greece for joining us as an observer! 

- said the chairman of the OP.

He also added that Ukraine continues to unite the whole world for a common goal: the return of every released Ukrainian child home.

Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children - Zelensky04.06.24, 17:57 • 18280 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
argentinaArgentina
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
greeceGreece
ukraineUkraine

