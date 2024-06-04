Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian terrorists took away the normality of Life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children and shaken their faith in adults. And many young Ukrainians and Ukrainian women will never become adults again: Russian strikes took their lives, " Zelensky said.

He noted that thousands more were abducted from Ukraine, deported to Russia and dispersed there among strangers and mostly do not even have the opportunity to contact their relatives. The Russian attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians is a conscious, calculated genocidal policy.

"Today, on June 4, we remember the children who were victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Cruelty to them is the most shameful act. We will never forgive Russia for this," the president concluded.

In addition, Zelensky distributed a video about young Ukrainians, whether the war took their lives.