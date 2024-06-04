ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 25943 views

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 95024 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 142654 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 147481 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242529 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172545 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164127 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148120 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221365 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children - Zelensky

Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18284 views

Russian terrorists have deprived a whole generation of Ukrainian children of normal life, many of whom were killed, abducted and deported to Russia as part of a well-thought-out policy of genocide against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian terrorists took away the normality of Life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Russian terrorists have taken away the normality of life from a whole generation of Ukrainian children and shaken their faith in adults. And many young Ukrainians and Ukrainian women will never become adults again: Russian strikes took their lives, " Zelensky said.

He noted that thousands more were abducted from Ukraine, deported to Russia and dispersed there among strangers and mostly do not even have the opportunity to contact their relatives. The Russian attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians is a conscious, calculated genocidal policy.

"Today, on June 4, we remember the children who were victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Cruelty to them is the most shameful act. We will never forgive Russia for this," the president concluded.

In addition, Zelensky distributed a video about young Ukrainians, whether the war took their lives. 

Antonina Tumanova

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
