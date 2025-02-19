It is too early to talk about the specific positions that will be created: Stefanishyna on the European Special Representative for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said that it is too early to talk about the creation of a special European envoy for Ukraine, noting that it is necessary to see how events in the United States will develop. Stefanishyna told journalists about this, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I am definitely not worried about Europe, and we prepare for all summits together. You know that the leaders' summit that took place in Paris... it's just that at that time the president was on another business trip, it was extraordinary, but before and after it, there were conversations with President Macron. Similarly, there were bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Munich, so we are fully coordinated and there is absolutely no hesitation. I think it is too early to talk about specific positions that will or will not be created in the European Union. We need to wait a little bit and see how the events in the United States will develop - Stefanishyna said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believesthat it is necessary to introduce a special envoy for Ukraine, similar to the US President's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.