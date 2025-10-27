It is important to thank the brave hearts who teach Ukrainian even in the occupied territory - Zelenskyy

Today it is important to thank all those brave Ukrainian hearts who are loyal to Ukraine and teach Ukrainian even in the temporarily occupied territory. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his statement on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. Today it is especially important to thank all our people who teach the language – despite everything and wherever they are. All parents who speak Ukrainian with their children. Every teacher who opens up the boundless space of Ukrainian culture for children. Everyone who preserves Ukrainian here and abroad. And, of course, all those brave Ukrainian hearts who are loyal to Ukraine and teach Ukrainian even in the temporarily occupied territory. To every one of our soldiers – because where there are Ukrainian positions, there the struggle for the life of Ukraine, our people, our culture continues.