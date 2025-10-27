White bird, rooster, and Cossack Mamay: Ukraine to release new stamp for Ukrainian Written Language and Language Day

Ukrposhta announced the "Language" postage stamp for the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. It will be put into circulation on October 30, UNN reports with reference to Ukrposhta.

Details

The "Language" stamp features images of a woman in a wreath, a white bird and a rooster, viburnum, sunflowers, and Cossack Mamay in a boat. Each represents the identity and diversity of Ukrainian culture.

The sketch was created by Mykola Kochubei, a Ukrainian graphic artist whose works are preserved in the Taras Shevchenko National Museum.

The stamp's circulation is 180,000 copies.

According to Ukrposhta, the stamp will be put into circulation on October 30.

