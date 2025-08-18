It is important to carry out an exchange of all for all - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is important to conduct an "all for all" exchange. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with EU leaders and US President Donald Trump in Washington, as reported by UNN.

Details

Security in Ukraine depends on the US and the EU. Many countries are on Ukraine's side. Many people want to end this war, to stop the war. We talked about this, and we will talk about security guarantees. It is very important that the US gives such a strong, powerful signal and is ready to provide security guarantees. The second direction is that it is very important to conduct an all-for-all exchange - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new prisoner exchange. 84 people were returned - both military and civilians, including those held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017.

UNN also reported that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are considering a bill that could officially recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war.