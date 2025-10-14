$41.610.01
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 14707 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 12655 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 23421 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 17223 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24897 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 14016 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22912 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11771 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
October 14, 11:14 AM • 10700 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyі
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
It is important for us to discuss sensitive matters in person: Zelenskyy on preparing for a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks, and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.

Ukraine is meticulously preparing for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. It is important to discuss sensitive issues at the leaders' level. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are meticulously preparing for our conversation with President Trump. Today, I held a meeting with the military, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Energy, the head of Naftogaz, and also with the Office team – all aspects of the conversation must be worked out so that Ukraine is truly strengthened. We have already discussed certain things with President Trump – there are outlines of solutions that can help – regarding 'Patriots,' regarding 'Tomahawks,' this is very important, and some other weapons. It is important for us to discuss sensitive issues personally – you can't say everything over the phone. We have a clear vision of how America's steps, Europe's steps, our other partners' steps, and our steps here in Ukraine can bring an end to the war closer. America's leadership is important – President Trump's leadership," Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, meetings with representatives of American defense and energy companies are also planned.

Of course, our key task is air defense and the resilience of our cities and communities, as well as forcing Russia to peace. There is now a very strong impetus for peace in the world – after what has been achieved in terms of agreements for the Middle East.

- stated the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy emphasized that much for peace was done by the US President himself, his team, and various leaders were also involved, they helped a lot. And now in the Middle East, there are serious chances to live without war.

This indicates that Russia can indeed be pressured to stop its aggression. In fact, Russia remains the main source of global instability – the global source of war. This source needs to be shut down. We know how.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House on Friday. They will discuss the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

