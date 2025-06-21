It is extremely important for Russia to separate America from Ukraine so that military aid stops - Zelenskyy

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 8878 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 38088 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 49639 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 86845 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 173693 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 156629 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 87378 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94659 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87688 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69797 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 23970 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 25281 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 17113 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25416 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 31872 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 38088 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 173693 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 156629 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 92007 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 140998 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 1492 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12738 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25514 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 28153 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36557 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

It is extremely important for Russia to separate America from Ukraine so that military aid stops - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to separate Ukraine from the US to stop military aid and delay sanctions. He noted that diplomatic meetings are a chance for Russia to procrastinate and avoid new restrictions.

It is extremely important for Russia to separate America from Ukraine so that military aid stops - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is extremely important for Russians to separate our state from the United States so that military aid stops. Zelenskyy reported this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"It is important for the "Russians" to separate America from Ukraine, to stop aid. For this, diplomacy must be demonstrated. Diplomacy is manifested in the possibility of meeting with the Ukrainian side, preferably without America," President reported.

He noted that if there are a few more meetings between Ukraine and Russia, it will be a chance for the aggressor state to postpone sanctions.

"If there are a couple more meetings, they will demonstrate to the USA that a diplomatic process is underway, and sanctions will be postponed. And while exchanges are taking place, meetings at the leaders' level will also be postponed. Because it is definitely not beneficial for them," Zelenskyy noted.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy 10.06.25, 14:57 • 3784 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9