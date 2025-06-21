Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is extremely important for Russians to separate our state from the United States so that military aid stops. Zelenskyy reported this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"It is important for the "Russians" to separate America from Ukraine, to stop aid. For this, diplomacy must be demonstrated. Diplomacy is manifested in the possibility of meeting with the Ukrainian side, preferably without America," President reported.

He noted that if there are a few more meetings between Ukraine and Russia, it will be a chance for the aggressor state to postpone sanctions.

"If there are a couple more meetings, they will demonstrate to the USA that a diplomatic process is underway, and sanctions will be postponed. And while exchanges are taking place, meetings at the leaders' level will also be postponed. Because it is definitely not beneficial for them," Zelenskyy noted.

