September 1, 06:36 PM • 15368 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 27658 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 36443 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 39468 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 184896 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 105256 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 190740 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 198258 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 167355 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 132055 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Publications
Exclusives
ISW: The Kremlin wants to show that it considers Yanukovych the legitimate head of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Institute for the Study of War assesses the Kremlin's publication of a statement by former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych as an attempt by Moscow to legitimize him. This was likely a staged information operation timed to Putin's speech at the SCO summit.

ISW: The Kremlin wants to show that it considers Yanukovych the legitimate head of Ukraine

The publication of the alleged statement by former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych by Russian media demonstrates that the Kremlin considers him to be the legitimate head of the Ukrainian State. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the Kremlin likely timed the release of Yanukovych's video address to coincide with Russian dictator Putin's speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, "to legitimize Putin's demand for regime change in Ukraine."

Yanukovych's last public appearance in the media was in July 2022, when he called on Ukrainians to surrender to Russia

- ISW reminds.

They indicate that the time of Yanukovych's video address filming is unknown, but he began by stating that Putin is "absolutely right" – "apparently in response to Putin's remarks about Ukraine at the SCO summit, which indicates that this was likely a staged information dump."

"The Kremlin may be setting conditions by claiming that Yanukovych is the legitimate leader of Ukraine, not President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, such claims are false, as Yanukovych fled Ukraine of his own free will after the Revolution of Dignity, and several democratic elections have taken place in Ukraine since then," analysts summarize.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media disseminated a statement by former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, in which he, in particular, noted that he had worked to bring Ukraine closer to the EU, but was categorically against joining NATO, which would lead "to civil war."

Yanukovych's sentence: Prosecutor General's Office revealed details of escape from Ukraine with the support of the Russian Federation28.04.25, 16:03 • 2756 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine