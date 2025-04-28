$41.750.06
Yanukovych's sentence: Prosecutor General's Office revealed details of escape from Ukraine with the support of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Denys Ivanov stated that Yanukovych's sentence established the circumstances of his escape from Ukraine in 2014 with the help of Russian special services. The court sentenced Yanukovych to 15 years of imprisonment.

Yanukovych's sentence: Prosecutor General's Office revealed details of escape from Ukraine with the support of the Russian Federation

The Deputy Head of the Department for Maidan Affairs of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Denys Ivanov, spoke about the verdict against former President Viktor Yanukovych and the Deputy Head of the State Security Department. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Denys Ivanov, this verdict put an end to the questions of how, when and with whom the former president left the territory of Ukraine. During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that Yanukovych did this in an illegal way, namely, by inciting UDO servicemen to commit desertion, and transporting them and close people from his entourage across the State Border of Ukraine.

In fact, based on the results of the trial, we recreated the events of 2014. We established the route, dates, time of movement and persons who moved. All these events took place accompanied by the special services and armed forces of the Russian Federation

 – Ivanov said.

Context

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of committing a number of crimes on Monday, April 28. According to the decision of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, Yanukovych was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and inciting desertion, and the former deputy head of the State Security Department of Ukraine - to 10 years of imprisonment on similar charges.

Yanukovych sentenced for the second time in Ukraine: he received 15 years in prison in absentia28.04.25, 10:06 • 2522 views

