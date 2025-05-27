$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Russia is adapting strike systems and increasing the production of drones to prepare for a long war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has about 500 ballistic missiles.

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

Russia's increasing missile stockpiles, drone production and their adaptation demonstrate Russia's "commitment" to achieving its military goals in the context of a protracted war in Ukraine. This is stated in a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that, according to Kyiv's estimates, the Kremlin has an arsenal of 500 ballistic missiles. At the same time, Russia is increasing the production of Shahed-type drones and can now produce approximately 100 units per day, which is 4-5 times more than at the end of 2024.

Increasingly large-scale Russian package strikes are consistent with reports that Russia is significantly increasing its production of "Shaheds", as well as its capabilities for producing and storing missiles.

- noted in the article.

Experts conclude that Russia's efforts to increase its own production of drones and missiles, as well as the ongoing adaptation of these strike systems, are likely part of Russia's broader efforts to prepare for a protracted war in Ukraine and, possibly, a future war with NATO.

Recall

According to The Economist, the Russian Federation probably owns up to 500 modern ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept even with powerful air defense.

According to Ukrainian engineers studying enemy strike UAVs, the latest models are able to resist electronic warfare equipment - they no longer rely on GPS, but are guided by artificial intelligence.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that some Russian Shahed-type strike drones have been controlled remotely since last year, "no sensation - they are shot down."

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD20.05.25, 13:47 • 2454 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Ukraine
