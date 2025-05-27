ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

Russia's increasing missile stockpiles, drone production and their adaptation demonstrate Russia's "commitment" to achieving its military goals in the context of a protracted war in Ukraine. This is stated in a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that, according to Kyiv's estimates, the Kremlin has an arsenal of 500 ballistic missiles. At the same time, Russia is increasing the production of Shahed-type drones and can now produce approximately 100 units per day, which is 4-5 times more than at the end of 2024.

Increasingly large-scale Russian package strikes are consistent with reports that Russia is significantly increasing its production of "Shaheds", as well as its capabilities for producing and storing missiles. - noted in the article.

Experts conclude that Russia's efforts to increase its own production of drones and missiles, as well as the ongoing adaptation of these strike systems, are likely part of Russia's broader efforts to prepare for a protracted war in Ukraine and, possibly, a future war with NATO.

Recall

According to The Economist, the Russian Federation probably owns up to 500 modern ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept even with powerful air defense.

According to Ukrainian engineers studying enemy strike UAVs, the latest models are able to resist electronic warfare equipment - they no longer rely on GPS, but are guided by artificial intelligence.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that some Russian Shahed-type strike drones have been controlled remotely since last year, "no sensation - they are shot down."

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD