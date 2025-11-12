Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages, injuring people and damaging property

Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to property and clashing with soldiers sent to quell the unrest. This was reported by the Israeli military and Palestinian officials, according to NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Four Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment — stated the Israel Defense Forces.

Security forces used crowd dispersal measures and detained several Israeli citizens. The military later reported that the attackers also "damaged a military vehicle and attacked IDF soldiers operating in the area."

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that assistance was provided to three people who were beaten with sticks and stones. Israeli police arrested four suspects. The Palestinian Ministry of Economy clarified that the attackers attacked the warehouses of a food company and set fire to four trucks and two cars.

Such violence against civilians and IDF soldiers crosses a red line, and I strongly condemn it. — said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

According to the UN, at least 264 attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians were recorded in October alone – a record high since 2006.

Amid escalating violence, Palestinian human rights activists reported the death of 13-year-old Aysam Jihad Labib Nasser, who suffocated after being tear-gassed by Israeli soldiers during an olive harvest.

