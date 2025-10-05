Trump stated that Israel agreed to a withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that after negotiations, Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip, which was shown and handed over to the Hamas group the day before. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Head of the White House on the social network Truth Social, The Times of Israel.

After negotiations, Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line that we showed and handed over to Hamas. Once Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will take effect immediately, the exchange of hostages and prisoners will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us closer to ending this 3,000-year catastrophe. - wrote the US President.

Trump also published a map of the withdrawal line that Israel allegedly agreed to.

As The Times of Israel writes, the map published by Trump shows the approximate lines of Israeli control in the Gaza Strip before the large-scale offensive on Gaza City, which began last month. At that time, the Israel Defense Forces held about 70% of Gaza's territory.

Context

On Monday, September 29, Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

The peace plan, to which the Republican president draws attention, consists of 20 points. In total, there are 3 comprehensive unifying levels:

Gaza will become a zone free of terrorism and radicalism, which will not pose a threat to neighboring countries. Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its residents, who have already suffered enough. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.

The head of the White House set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip by midnight on Sunday, October 5. Otherwise, according to Trump, Hamas faces "real hell."

The Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control over the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas is ready for lasting peace. He called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed surprise at US President Donald Trump's statement about Hamas's readiness for peace and the call for Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip. The Israeli negotiating team, however, considered Hamas's response positive for the agreement.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas has only a few days to negotiate on hostages, after which the group will be disarmed. He emphasized that the change in Hamas's position occurred solely due to military and diplomatic pressure.