Trump stated that Israel agreed to a withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 27073 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 76204 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 77903 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 87272 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 109675 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 88112 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43501 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52627 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35092 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22286 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
95%
745mm
Popular news
Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three studentsOctober 4, 12:54 PM • 8440 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriagesOctober 4, 02:13 PM • 23677 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blockedOctober 4, 02:40 PM • 14531 views
Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes countedOctober 4, 03:46 PM • 6264 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections05:24 PM • 29324 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 76204 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 56631 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 68497 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 109675 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 88112 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 33598 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 32117 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 77903 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 43942 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 46249 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Trump stated that Israel agreed to a withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Israel agreed to an initial withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip, which was previously handed over to Hamas. Trump published a map showing Israel's approximate lines of control before the offensive on Gaza City.

Trump stated that Israel agreed to a withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that after negotiations, Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip, which was shown and handed over to the Hamas group the day before. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Head of the White House on the social network Truth Social, The Times of Israel.

After negotiations, Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line that we showed and handed over to Hamas. Once Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will take effect immediately, the exchange of hostages and prisoners will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us closer to ending this 3,000-year catastrophe.

- wrote the US President.

Trump also published a map of the withdrawal line that Israel allegedly agreed to.

As The Times of Israel writes, the map published by Trump shows the approximate lines of Israeli control in the Gaza Strip before the large-scale offensive on Gaza City, which began last month. At that time, the Israel Defense Forces held about 70% of Gaza's territory.

Context

On Monday, September 29, Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

The peace plan, to which the Republican president draws attention, consists of 20 points. In total, there are 3 comprehensive unifying levels:

  1. Gaza will become a zone free of terrorism and radicalism, which will not pose a threat to neighboring countries.
    1. Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its residents, who have already suffered enough.
      1. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.

        The head of the White House set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip by midnight on Sunday, October 5. Otherwise, according to Trump, Hamas faces "real hell."

        The Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control over the enclave to the Palestinian government.

        Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas is ready for lasting peace. He called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

        Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed surprise at US President Donald Trump's statement about Hamas's readiness for peace and the call for Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip. The Israeli negotiating team, however, considered Hamas's response positive for the agreement.

        Recall

        Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas has only a few days to negotiate on hostages, after which the group will be disarmed. He emphasized that the change in Hamas's position occurred solely due to military and diplomatic pressure.

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Israel
        Donald Trump
        Binyamin Netanyahu
        United States
        Gaza Strip