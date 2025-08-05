$41.790.03
Israeli government to consider decision on Gaza occupation at expanded meeting - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene an expanded cabinet meeting to discuss the decision on the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the agreement on the return of hostages. Netanyahu is considering all available options for the next steps.

Israeli government to consider decision on Gaza occupation at expanded meeting - Media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene an expanded cabinet meeting to discuss decisions regarding the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the agreement on the return of hostages. It is noted that "the prime minister is considering all available options regarding the next steps," reports The Jerusalem Post, writes UNN.

Details

An Israeli official told the publication that after the return of US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the US after his visit to Israel, a "broad consensus was reached that the agreement must include all hostages."

On Monday evening, sources told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu had decided on a full occupation of the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held.

The terrorist group Hamas reacted to reports of an intention to seize Gaza, stating: "Israel's threats are repetitive, worthless, and do not affect our decisions."

The cabinet meeting is to take place after several months of negotiations in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and mediators on reaching a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the support of the country's Cabinet for a plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army.

"The die is cast - we seek a full occupation of the Gaza Strip. Operations will be carried out even in areas where hostages are held. If the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces does not agree, he must resign," the publication quotes an unnamed high-ranking official close to Netanyahu.

Great Britain plans to evacuate up to 300 wounded and seriously ill children from the Gaza Strip for treatment on its territory. A guardian will be able to leave with each child, and the evacuation of siblings is also being considered.

