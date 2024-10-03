Israeli air strike on Beirut: 5 people killed, 8 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
An Israeli air strike in the center of Beirut killed five people and wounded eight. The Israeli Defense Forces stated that the strike was aimed at a Hezbollah facility.
An Israeli air strike on Beirut killed five people. This was reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
Details
At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the center of Beirut. In addition, eight people were wounded.
Recall
The Israeli Defense Forces earlier stated that the strike was targeted at a Hezbollah facility in Beirut.
A powerful explosion in Beirut: Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon03.10.24, 00:55 • 18007 views