Israel strikes residential building in central Beirut

March 10, 05:36 PM • 18018 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 60968 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 46859 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 32627 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 38794 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 32891 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 52619 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 60458 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54305 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85929 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Wall Street awaits next signal on duration of war with Iran, US stocks fall - MediaMarch 10, 08:35 PM • 9776 views
Military serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed at the frontMarch 10, 09:10 PM • 7032 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with IranMarch 10, 09:59 PM • 12102 views
The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a centuryMarch 10, 10:34 PM • 13982 views
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 12152 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 25902 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 60943 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 46842 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 52607 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 60451 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 13614 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 15326 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 26138 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 32559 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 33191 views
Israel strikes residential building in central Beirut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Israeli aviation struck a high-rise building in the center of the Lebanese capital. The attack took place as part of an operation against Hezbollah and Iranian liaison officers.

Israel strikes residential building in central Beirut

Today, March 11, 2026, Israeli aircraft attacked an apartment building in central Beirut, marking the second such strike on the Lebanese capital in recent days. According to Lebanese state media and Reuters, the attack occurred amid a major escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, UNN writes.

Details

Currently, there is no official information on the number of dead or injured as a result of this specific incident, and the Israeli military is refraining from immediate comments.

Over 1,300 civilians killed by US and Israeli strikes on Iran - UN Ambassador10.03.26, 22:57 • 3772 views

The current strike is part of a broader military campaign, "Lion's Roar," aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure and Iranian liaison officers. Just a few days ago, on March 8, a similar attack on the Ramada Plaza hotel in the Raouche district resulted in the deaths of four people, among whom, according to the IDF, were high-ranking commanders of the Iranian Quds Force.

Due to intense shelling of Beirut's southern suburbs, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to seek refuge in the central areas of the city, significantly complicating the humanitarian situation.

Tehran accused Israel of killing four diplomats in a strike on Beirut11.03.26, 00:16 • 3270 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Iran