Israel strikes residential building in central Beirut

Today, March 11, 2026, Israeli aircraft attacked an apartment building in central Beirut, marking the second such strike on the Lebanese capital in recent days. According to Lebanese state media and Reuters, the attack occurred amid a major escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, UNN writes.

Details

Currently, there is no official information on the number of dead or injured as a result of this specific incident, and the Israeli military is refraining from immediate comments.

Over 1,300 civilians killed by US and Israeli strikes on Iran - UN Ambassador

The current strike is part of a broader military campaign, "Lion's Roar," aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure and Iranian liaison officers. Just a few days ago, on March 8, a similar attack on the Ramada Plaza hotel in the Raouche district resulted in the deaths of four people, among whom, according to the IDF, were high-ranking commanders of the Iranian Quds Force.

Due to intense shelling of Beirut's southern suburbs, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to seek refuge in the central areas of the city, significantly complicating the humanitarian situation.

Tehran accused Israel of killing four diplomats in a strike on Beirut