Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47207 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 50337 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156926 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 59748 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58521 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42627 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 30915 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81351 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35422 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74009 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Israel should be excluded from Eurovision - Spanish Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Pedro Sánchez insists on uniform rules for all participating countries, as was done with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. He calls for an end to double standards in culture.

Israel should be excluded from Eurovision - Spanish Prime Minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez demands Israel's exclusion from Eurovision due to the war in Gaza, as was done with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing El Mundo.

Details

The head of the Spanish government justifies his demand by the fact that the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest should be the same for all countries. Pedro Sánchez demanded that the country no longer participate because of its involvement in the war in Gaza.

"Commitment to human rights must be constant," the President of the Government said at the presentation of the Cotec Foundation's report on the cultural industry.

Sánchez noted that "no one raised their hands" when sanctions were imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including its exclusion from Eurovision. And he assured that the same should apply to Israel.

"We cannot allow double standards in culture. That is why I believe that those who use culture to defend values that may be under close scrutiny, such as democracy and quality public services, are right, condemns the negative reaction provoked by sexist attacks, demands commitments to the environment or calls for an end to the war, whether in Ukraine or Gaza," the Spanish Prime Minister noted.

Recall

As UNN reported, the Irish public broadcaster RTÉ appealed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to discuss the issue of including Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, after 72 former participants demanded that the Israeli broadcaster Kan be banned from participating in the event.

Reference

Israeli singer Yuval Rafael took second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. On October 7, 2023, she was among the visitors to the Nova festival in Israel, which was attacked by Hamas. At the time, she managed to escape from the militants who opened fire on the festival participants.

During preparations for her performance at Eurovision 2025, Yuval Rafael had to face pressure from pro-Palestinian activists who demanded that Israel be banned from participating in the competition.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Pedro Sánchez
Israel
Spain
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
